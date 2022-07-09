Photos: Abortion rights activists protest outside the White House

A day after President Biden signed an executive order that takes incremental steps to protect abortion services hundreds of protesters sat outside the White House.
The Women's March protesters said they want the White House to make the right to an abortion available in every state.
At least 9 states have banned abortion so far and a dozen more states are expected to prohibit or restrict the procedure in the the coming weeks.
We take a look at today's protest in Washington, D.C.
