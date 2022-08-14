Anne Heche has died at 53, her spokesperson says

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche has died of injuries from a fiery car crash, a spokesperson said Sunday. She was 53.

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," said Holly Baird, a spokesperson for Heche's family.

The announcement came two days after Heche was declared legally dead from a a brain injury and severe burns after speeding and crashing her car into a home in the residential Mar Vista neighborhood last Friday, Aug 5.

Heche is best known for her roles in 1990s films such as Volcano, the Gus Van Sant remake of Psycho, Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.