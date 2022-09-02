Share the ways abortion laws have affected you, big and small

NPR is undertaking a project to investigate the impact of new abortion laws taking effect across the country.

We are interested in personal stories. And we'd love to hear from health care providers as well. Yours may be about a serious decision you've had to make, a risk to your health, or even your life. Or it may illustrate the smaller, unexpected ways that these laws have affected your life or those of your patients.

Along the way, we're hoping to help people understand the breadth of these laws and how they're reshaping American life now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Do you have a story to tell about something that happened to you because of your state's abortion laws? Submit your story in the form below or here, and we may contact you to learn more.

