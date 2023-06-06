PGA Tour agrees to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with its rival, LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed league founded last year, to create one unified, global league the PGA announced on Tuesday.

The merger will end all pending litigation between the parties, mending a burgeoning split in men's professional golf that has remade the game in the last year.

The rivals have agreed to create a "new, collectively owned, for-profit entity" that will deliver "maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players," PGA said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.