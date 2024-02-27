KAWC Presents Pavlo in Concert

Buy Tickets Now

Live at the Yuma Civic Center

Outdoors on the Sunset Terrace

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 6 pm

$25 General Admission

Guitarist Pavlo is a TRUE WORLD artist, famous for bringing every audience to their feet. The star of four PBS specials, Pavlo performs a lively blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavors, wrapped in contemporary pop.

For being all instrumental, Pavlo’s Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums including 4 PBS TV concert Specials.

Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls “Mediterranean music.” His music has taken him all around the world. Along the way, he’s performed for royalty in the likes of Prince Charles, and worked and toured with artists such as José Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John, and The Tenors.

At Yuma’s Sunset Terrace, the audience will enjoy an intimate yet festive experience, with concessions, tacos, and adult beverages available for purchase.