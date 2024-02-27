KAWC Presents Pavlo in Concert
KAWC/Border Radio presents Pavlo in Concert: The Santorini Tour
Live at the Yuma Civic Center
Outdoors on the Sunset Terrace
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 6 pm
$25 General Admission
Guitarist Pavlo is a TRUE WORLD artist, famous for bringing every audience to their feet. The star of four PBS specials, Pavlo performs a lively blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavors, wrapped in contemporary pop.
For being all instrumental, Pavlo’s Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums including 4 PBS TV concert Specials.
Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls “Mediterranean music.” His music has taken him all around the world. Along the way, he’s performed for royalty in the likes of Prince Charles, and worked and toured with artists such as José Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John, and The Tenors.
At Yuma’s Sunset Terrace, the audience will enjoy an intimate yet festive experience, with concessions, tacos, and adult beverages available for purchase.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Do I need to bring my own chairs since the concert is outdoors?
No, you don't need to bring chairs. Seating will be provided!
I didn't receive my confirmation by email. What do I do?
First, your confirmation will come from confirmation@etix.com. Please check your junk or spam folder.
If you still can't find your ticket confirmation, please call the Yuma Art Center box office at (928) 373-5202.
What are the hours for the box office?
The Yuma Art Center is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10:00 to 8:00 pm at 254 S Main St, Yuma, AZ 85364. You can also call them at (928) 373-5202.
I bought tickets online. Do I need to print them?
No, you can use the mobile option as well! On your confirmation email, click on the "View Ticket(s)" button and that will show your ticket with a bar code. You may bring your ticket on your phone that way.