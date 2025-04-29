Sisko Stargazer

Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years. While at the Sun, they were picked up by U.S. News & World Report to write about Yuma, and they’ve been a recurring freelancer for them ever since.

As a writer, Sisko regularly draws from their academic training and love of learning to inform, tell stories and encourage critical thought. They possess a B.A. in Film and Media Studies from Arizona State University and graduated summa cum laude, having completed an honors thesis and earning the distinguished dean’s medalist award for the English department.

Sisko’s also an Arizona Western College alumnus and has previously worked for the campus paper and KAWC.

In their free time, they love traveling; jamming to the likes of Stevie Wonder and Chappell Roan; and watching Star Trek - any and every Star Trek!

