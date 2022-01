Tourism took a hit in Arizona in 2020, a by-product of the global covid-19 pandemic.

This year may see some improvement. But Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, says the workforce and travelers have been forever changed.

Carney talks about where there are signs of recovery in local tourism numbers, and discusses how travelers have adapted to the pandemic.

Carney began his position at Visit Yuma in July of 2021.