© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Yuma Event Highlights Advances in Food Safety for Local Growers

Published February 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

Contaminated bagged salad briefly shut down a Yuma production facility in December. The FDA now says listeria contamination has led to two deaths and sickened over a dozen others in 13 states.

But it may be a while before we know exactly where the listeria contamination originated, and whether it will link back to the Yuma region or another facility in North Carolina that was also shut down, or somewhere along the supply chain.

On this episode of Arizona Edition, Paul Brierly of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture talks about the AgTechX Food Safety Technology event held in Yuma in early February.

The conference brought together innovators and growers to talk about how new technology and research can help producers prevent and respond to contamination in produce. An innovators session focused on helping farmers track and identify contaminants fast and more efficiently.

Brierley says the Yuma event kicks off a year of activities designed to put new information and technology into the hands of growers.

Tags

Arizona Edition Arizona Edition
Stay Connected
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes