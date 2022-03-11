© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Yuma County changes COVID reporting and gubernatorial candidate Aaron Lieberman speaks to KAWC

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST
arizona_edition_logo.jpeg

On the next Arizona Edition we speak with Yuma County Communications Director Kevin Tunell for some background on the county going from daily COVID reporting to weekly numbers and how the pandemic affected county health workers.

The Yuma County website directs visitors to the CDC’s Daily Tracker, which includes information from ADHS and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

We’ll also hear from Arizona gubernatorial candidate Aaron Lieberman on what he’s learned from visiting Yuma.

Six Republicans and three Democrats are running for the office, including former state Representative Aaron Lieberman.

Lieberman, who grew up in Arizona, is one of only two gubernatorial candidates to make official announced campaign visits to Yuma, along with Republican candidate Steve Gaynor.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
