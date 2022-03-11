Arizona Edition: Yuma County changes COVID reporting and gubernatorial candidate Aaron Lieberman speaks to KAWC

On the next Arizona Edition we speak with Yuma County Communications Director Kevin Tunell for some background on the county going from daily COVID reporting to weekly numbers and how the pandemic affected county health workers.

The Yuma County website directs visitors to the CDC’s Daily Tracker, which includes information from ADHS and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

We’ll also hear from Arizona gubernatorial candidate Aaron Lieberman on what he’s learned from visiting Yuma.

Lieberman, who grew up in Arizona, is one of only two gubernatorial candidates to make official announced campaign visits to Yuma, along with Republican candidate Steve Gaynor.