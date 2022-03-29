Arizona Edition: Yuma's Connection to the first Women's National Air Derby

In 1929, 20 women competed in the first Women’s National Air Derby, an airplane race that took them from Santa Monica, California to Cleveland, Ohio -- with a stop in Yuma.

You may have heard of one of the race participants – Amelia Earhardt, but, by and large, the women, each a pioneer in aviation, are largely forgotten.

Heather Taylor is executive producer of the film, "Breaking Through the Clouds: The First Women's National Air Derby." Taylor talks about the race and the aviation pioneers who took part.

We hear tales of sabotage, sexism, and even death.

