Arizona Edition: Yuma's Connection to the first Women's National Air Derby

Published March 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
In 1929, 20 women competed in the first Women’s National Air Derby, an airplane race that took them from Santa Monica, California to Cleveland, Ohio -- with a stop in Yuma.

You may have heard of one of the race participants – Amelia Earhardt, but, by and large, the women, each a pioneer in aviation, are largely forgotten.

Heather Taylor is executive producer of the film, "Breaking Through the Clouds: The First Women's National Air Derby." Taylor talks about the race and the aviation pioneers who took part.

We hear tales of sabotage, sexism, and even death.

