© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Yuma Criminal's Second Book Reimagines Oz

Published May 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

Author, producer, and farm rights activist David Damiean Figueroa released his second book in February. He calls “El Oz” a tribute to activist Delores Huerta and his farmworker family here in Yuma, AZ.

"El Oz" tells the story of a young Mexican girl named Delores, who along with her faithful chihuahua, Pepito, becomes separated from their home and family. As they travel the Talavera Road to the City of Angeles to find help, they meet new friends, make an enemy, and discover that the answers they sought were in them all along.

A bit of a spoiler – but the journey is rich in magic, subtle lessons, and familiar locations for anyone that lives in the mix of desert and farming that is found in northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.

David Damian Figueroa is a graduate of Yuma High School and credits his time in Yuma for much of the scenery and locations in "El Oz."

We spoke to David Damian Figueroa by phone from his home in Coachella Valley

Tags

Arizona Edition Yuma ArizonaMexican heritageLatino Communitychildren
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes