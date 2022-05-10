Arizona Edition: Yuma Criminal's Second Book Reimagines Oz

Author, producer, and farm rights activist David Damiean Figueroa released his second book in February. He calls “El Oz” a tribute to activist Delores Huerta and his farmworker family here in Yuma, AZ.

"El Oz" tells the story of a young Mexican girl named Delores, who along with her faithful chihuahua, Pepito, becomes separated from their home and family. As they travel the Talavera Road to the City of Angeles to find help, they meet new friends, make an enemy, and discover that the answers they sought were in them all along.

A bit of a spoiler – but the journey is rich in magic, subtle lessons, and familiar locations for anyone that lives in the mix of desert and farming that is found in northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.

David Damian Figueroa is a graduate of Yuma High School and credits his time in Yuma for much of the scenery and locations in "El Oz."

We spoke to David Damian Figueroa by phone from his home in Coachella Valley