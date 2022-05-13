Arizona Edition: Dos and Don'ts in a Baby Formula Shortage, Kelly on Water and Title 42

This week we hear from Arizona's junior U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.

Kelly talks about federal funds aimed at water infrastructure needs in the southwest, with millions earmarked for Yuma area issues.

Kelly also discusses his legislation to prevent the Biden Administration from ending Title 42, a pandemic era policy that blocks entry of migrants to the Unites States. The policy was implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but Kelly says the administration has no plan for what happens if it is ended.

Also, a shortage of baby-formula is a big source of stress for parents. NPR reported this week that store shelf stock is 42 percent below where it should be.

A recall of Similac products in February and existing pandemic-related supply chain issues have exacerbated the problem. President Joe Biden met with formula manufacturers this week to address the issue.

Mari Noel is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Noel says Yuma parents are raising alarms about the baby formula shortage. Noel shares information about switching formulas, homemade alternatives, and how your pediatrician might help.

