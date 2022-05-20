Arizona Edition: Civic Engagement as a Water Conservation Strategy

When you think about ways to conserve water in our drought-beleaguered state civic engagement may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

This week's guest says sustainable yards and shorter showers collectively make a difference in how much water the state consumes, but boning up on your water policy knowledge and talking to your leaders makes a difference too.

Chris Kuzdaz is with the Environmental Defense Fund and the Water for Arizona Coalition. We’ll hear about efforts to protect groundwater in rural Arizona and important state legislation that could give local communities a larger voice in how water is managed in the state.

Read Kuzdaz' latest blog post on lake levels at Lake Powell and why its time to come up with a new way of thinking about Colorado River water.