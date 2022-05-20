© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Civic Engagement as a Water Conservation Strategy

Published May 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

When you think about ways to conserve water in our drought-beleaguered state civic engagement may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

This week's guest says sustainable yards and shorter showers collectively make a difference in how much water the state consumes, but boning up on your water policy knowledge and talking to your leaders makes a difference too.

Chris Kuzdaz is with the Environmental Defense Fund and the Water for Arizona Coalition. We’ll hear about efforts to protect groundwater in rural Arizona and important state legislation that could give local communities a larger voice in how water is managed in the state.

Read Kuzdaz' latest blog post on lake levels at Lake Powell and why its time to come up with a new way of thinking about Colorado River water.

Tags

Arizona Edition Water ManagementColorado RiverEnvironmental Defense Fund
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes