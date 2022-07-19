Arizona Edition: COVID Numbers Up, Driven by Omicron Variants

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 307 new covid cases in Yuma County in its July 13 weekly report. 53 cases were reported for the week in La Paz County. Statewide there were 15,280 new cases and 60 reported deaths.

Seven months ago, in January, statewide cases for the week were 151,743. While a bit over 15 thousand is a significant improvement, three months ago, in early April, the state reported just 2009 cases for the week.

The good news is that corresponding hospitalizations and deaths are not rising with the new case numbers. Meaning the virus is spreading more easily but does not seem to make people as sick or require hospitalization.

To find out more about the state of the virus both in its prevalence and its virulence, I spoke with Dr. Joshua LaBaer of the ASU Biodesign Institute.

The Institute was one of the first diagnostic responders in Arizona, with rapid development of tests and testing protocols early in the covid-19 pandemic that continue to contribute to data and our understanding of the virus today.