Arizona Edition: Villapando on Somerton Challenges and a Push to Boost Yuma Summer Tourism
On this episode of Arizona Edition from KAWC, Victor Calderon speaks with an incumbent seeking reelection to the Somerton City Council and we hear about a new program to boost Yuma's summer tourism season.
Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando talks about his hopes for the city’s future and some current challenges facing the community, including finding a new city manager and a new chief for the fire department.
Also, host Lou Gum speaks with Visit Yuma executive director Marcus Carney about a push to bring tourists to Yuma in the summer, and what just a few nights of hotel occupancy could mean for the summer economy.