© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Villapando on Somerton Challenges and a Push to Boost Yuma Summer Tourism

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

On this episode of Arizona Edition from KAWC, Victor Calderon speaks with an incumbent seeking reelection to the Somerton City Council and we hear about a new program to boost Yuma's summer tourism season.

Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando talks about his hopes for the city’s future and some current challenges facing the community, including finding a new city manager and a new chief for the fire department.

Also, host Lou Gum speaks with Visit Yuma executive director Marcus Carney about a push to bring tourists to Yuma in the summer, and what just a few nights of hotel occupancy could mean for the summer economy.

Tags

Arizona Edition Summer in YumaSomertonSomerton AZCity of SomertonSomerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes