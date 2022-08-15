© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Looming Deadline for Colorado River States

Published August 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST
Arizona Edition

YUMA, AZ - Just days from now states that depend on Colorado River water were expected to tell the federal government how they planned to cut up to 4 million acre feet of water from what they will use from the river beginning next year.

Without a plan the Bureau of Reclamation will implement one of its own, leaving Westerns state's the choice to go along or, as some have threatened, to sue.

Joann Allhands, digital opinions editor at the Arizona Republic joins us to talk about where things stand ahead of big decisions for water users in the west.

Also, KUNC's Luke Runyon treks through areas that were once at the bottom of Lake Powell, revealing an environmental history some say should remain dry.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Luke Runyon
As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both unite and divide communities throughout the Western U.S. I produce feature stories for KUNC and a network of public media stations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada.
See stories by Luke Runyon
