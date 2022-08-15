Arizona Edition: Looming Deadline for Colorado River States

YUMA, AZ - Just days from now states that depend on Colorado River water were expected to tell the federal government how they planned to cut up to 4 million acre feet of water from what they will use from the river beginning next year.

Without a plan the Bureau of Reclamation will implement one of its own, leaving Westerns state's the choice to go along or, as some have threatened, to sue.

Joann Allhands, digital opinions editor at the Arizona Republic joins us to talk about where things stand ahead of big decisions for water users in the west.

Also, KUNC's Luke Runyon treks through areas that were once at the bottom of Lake Powell, revealing an environmental history some say should remain dry.