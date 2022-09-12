Arizona Edition: NAU President Addresses College Affordability and the Future of NAU-Yuma

College is back in session across the state, including on the Yuma campus of Arizona Western College (AWC), where KAWC is located.

AWC shares space with all three of Arizona’s public universities, each offering a variety of programs to local students.

This week we focus Northern Arizona University. For the last year it has been under new leadership with Jose Luis Cruz Rivera serving as president.

We spoke with the NAU leader about his first year on the job and some of the issues confronting higher education today – particularly the high costs that can be discouraging for students, and increasing rhetoric from some criticizing the need for college degrees at all.

Jose Luis Cruz Rivera is President of Northern Arizona University. For more on his first year in office and future plans, visit this article he wrote for the Flagstaff Business News.