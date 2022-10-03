© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Aide Group Collects Belongings and Stories on U.S-Mexico Border

Published October 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

The United States-Mexico border continues to be a flashpoint for politics, as it has been for years. But the situation on the border isn’t like the past when the majority of people trying to cross into the United States illegally came from mostly one country led into the night by cartel-led coyotes to sneak over the border.

That does still happen, but the majority of today’s migrants aren’t very sneaky. In fact, you can talk to them almost every day as they wait in the open along the border to be processed by border patrol agents.

Fernando Quiroz is Director of the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition. The group makes regular visits to the border, often twice a day, to observe, help migrants with information, and clean up what has become more than just a political mess.

On this episode of Arizona Edition, we join Quiroz on a an early morning border trip to learn more about what he observes and hears from migrants about their origins, their journeys, and their interaction with border patrol agents.

KAWC's Victor Calderon and Chris McDaniel report.

Tags
Arizona Edition U.S. Border PatrolArizona/Mexico BorderAsylum SeekersYuma Border Patrol Sector
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Chris McDaniel
See stories by Chris McDaniel
Latest Episodes