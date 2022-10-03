Arizona Edition: Aide Group Collects Belongings and Stories on U.S-Mexico Border

The United States-Mexico border continues to be a flashpoint for politics, as it has been for years. But the situation on the border isn’t like the past when the majority of people trying to cross into the United States illegally came from mostly one country led into the night by cartel-led coyotes to sneak over the border.

That does still happen, but the majority of today’s migrants aren’t very sneaky. In fact, you can talk to them almost every day as they wait in the open along the border to be processed by border patrol agents.

Fernando Quiroz is Director of the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition. The group makes regular visits to the border, often twice a day, to observe, help migrants with information, and clean up what has become more than just a political mess.

On this episode of Arizona Edition, we join Quiroz on a an early morning border trip to learn more about what he observes and hears from migrants about their origins, their journeys, and their interaction with border patrol agents.

KAWC's Victor Calderon and Chris McDaniel report.

