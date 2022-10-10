© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Enrollment Up at AWC in Yuma, Down Most Everywhere Else

Published October 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

College enrollment is down across the nation, with community college students accounting for half of that decline. But southwestern Arizona is bucking the trend.

On this episode of Arizona Edition from KAWC, host Lou Gum speaks with Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr.
Corr says AWC enrollment has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is on track or surpassing expectations.

We’ll talk about programs the college has implemented to encourage college enrollment, and efforts to address college affordability and educate potential students about the financial aid process.

We’ll also hear why Dr. Corr was initially resistant to a recent rebranding effort at AWC that changed the logo and the school colors. We’ll hear what he thinks of the results.

IMG_5108.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
The new AWC brand identity.

Tags
Arizona Edition Arizona Western CollegeCollegeCommunity College
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes