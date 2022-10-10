Arizona Edition: Enrollment Up at AWC in Yuma, Down Most Everywhere Else

College enrollment is down across the nation, with community college students accounting for half of that decline. But southwestern Arizona is bucking the trend.

On this episode of Arizona Edition from KAWC, host Lou Gum speaks with Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr.

Corr says AWC enrollment has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is on track or surpassing expectations.

We’ll talk about programs the college has implemented to encourage college enrollment, and efforts to address college affordability and educate potential students about the financial aid process.

We’ll also hear why Dr. Corr was initially resistant to a recent rebranding effort at AWC that changed the logo and the school colors. We’ll hear what he thinks of the results.