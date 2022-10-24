Arizona Edition: Yuma Historian Honored and Military Innovation on Display at YPG

On this episode of Arizona Edition, Yuma historian Tina Clark was recently honored for her contributions to the community with the Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership.

It’s a joint award from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Arizona Preservation Foundation, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and City of Yuma.

Clark speaks with Chris McDaniel about her love of history and historic preservation.

Also, Victor Calderon takes us to a hangar on the Army's Yuma Proving Ground to highlight new technologies from the private sector that are helping enhance and reimagine military capability.

The event is part of a military wide effort to integrate and modernize capabilities across all military branches called Project Convergence.