Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Yuma Historian Honored and Military Innovation on Display at YPG

Published October 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST
Arizona Edition

On this episode of Arizona Edition, Yuma historian Tina Clark was recently honored for her contributions to the community with the Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership.

It’s a joint award from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Arizona Preservation Foundation, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and City of Yuma.

Clark speaks with Chris McDaniel about her love of history and historic preservation.

Also, Victor Calderon takes us to a hangar on the Army's Yuma Proving Ground to highlight new technologies from the private sector that are helping enhance and reimagine military capability.

The event is part of a military wide effort to integrate and modernize capabilities across all military branches called Project Convergence.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Chris McDaniel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
