Arizona Edition: Amberly's Place Helps Shape Local Services for Victims of Abuse

A local agency founded in the wake of a tragedy is having an impact on victim services in Yuma County.

Amberly’s Place has been around over 20 years, providing a victim-focused response to incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, human trafficking, and child and elder abuse in our community.

BITE

Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place, joins the program to talk about a busy 2022, the evolution of behavioral health services in our region, and what is still needed to boost victim services.

The organization was founded following the assault and murder of ten-year-old Amberly Mendoza in March of 1996.

A hard assessment of the lack of services available to victims of abuse and violent crime, and their family members, motivated action.

Bourguignon says the work of Amberly’s Place is her passion. We talk about its grassroots creation and how its services have expanded since it was founded over 20 years ago.

If you have been the victim of assault or violence, please reach out for help.

The 24-hour emergency aid line is (928) 373-0849