Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Amberly's Place Helps Shape Local Services for Victims of Abuse

By Lou Gum
Published February 13, 2023 at 8:09 AM MST
A local agency founded in the wake of a tragedy is having an impact on victim services in Yuma County.

Amberly’s Place has been around over 20 years, providing a victim-focused response to incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, human trafficking, and child and elder abuse in our community.

Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place, joins the program to talk about a busy 2022, the evolution of behavioral health services in our region, and what is still needed to boost victim services.

The organization was founded following the assault and murder of ten-year-old Amberly Mendoza in March of 1996.

A hard assessment of the lack of services available to victims of abuse and violent crime, and their family members, motivated action.

Bourguignon says the work of Amberly’s Place is her passion. We talk about its grassroots creation and how its services have expanded since it was founded over 20 years ago.

If you have been the victim of assault or violence, please reach out for help.

The 24-hour emergency aid line is (928) 373-0849

Arizona Edition Elder Abusechild welfareDomestic Violence
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
