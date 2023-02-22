© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Fentanyl in Arizona

By Lou Gum
Published February 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
Fentanyl is a legitimate drug used to treat extreme pain. It has been around since the 1960s, but abuse of the drug is a more recent phenomenon.

Legitimate use of fentanyl is heavily monitored, illicit use of fentanyl is only monitored by its impacts on communities, or by the pills counted in major drug busts.

Stephanie Siete is the public information officer at Community Bridges. With over 20 years observing and working in behavior and addiction services in Arizona, Siete has seen an increase in fentanyl abuse, in overdose deaths, and in the rhetoric about who is to blame.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
