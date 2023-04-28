© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: "Safest City" ponders future without Title 42 or a Space Port

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST
Arizona Edition

It might seem odd to hear, in a year that included dramatic Congressional hearings about border cities under siege and hand wringing, both justified and overwrought, over border security, that the safest city in Arizona is the border town of San Luis.

Safewise, the online home safety company that ranked American cities, used data from 2021, the last full year of collected FBI crime reports turned in by cities on what is happening in their communities.

Although the data is a year-and-a-half old, and not a complete picture of crime in American cities, it still gives self-selected communities a chance to see how they stack up against their neighbors when it comes to keeping people safe.

So, it is a point of pride for San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel to see the border town at the top of a safe cities ranking list.

But Riedel says all the politicians wringing their hands about crime and border security, they still have a point.

Riedel sits down with KAWC’s Victor Calderon for a wide-ranging and candid interview on life in the border town of San Luis, its future, and whether that includes a neighboring space port.

Joining the Mayor is interim San Luis Police Chief Miguel Alvarez, who talks about why crime might be skipping past San Luis but still landing in other communities to the north, and the need for more police officers to continue to keep San Luis safe.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
