Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: SETI Scientist ponders space and community college students

By Lou Gum,
Dave Riek
Published May 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST
arizona_edition_logo.jpeg

The SETI Institute’s search for extraterrestrial intelligence began in 1984.

So far, they haven’t found anything, or anyone, but could a community college student hold the key to the next big space discovery?

On this episode of KAWC’s Arizona Edition we hear from Dr. Simon Steel, Deputy Director of the Carl Sagan Center at the SETI Institute.

Dr. Steele was in Yuma recently to take part in National Space Day events and a discussion with local college students about his work.

Dr. Steel spoke with KAWC's Dave Riek in our studios for a conversation that proved entertaining and illuminating – about the role radio and stories play in understanding the stars and how the next great astronomer or planetary scientist is probably sitting in a community college classroom.

Arizona Edition Contributions in ScienceastronomyCommunity College
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Dave Riek has been General Manager at KAWC since January 2006. He began his work in Yuma as a partnership with NPR member-station, KNAU, at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After more than a year splitting his time between the two stations, Dave made the move to Yuma in the summer of 2007.
