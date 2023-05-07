Arizona Edition: SETI Scientist ponders space and community college students

The SETI Institute’s search for extraterrestrial intelligence began in 1984.

So far, they haven’t found anything, or anyone, but could a community college student hold the key to the next big space discovery?

On this episode of KAWC’s Arizona Edition we hear from Dr. Simon Steel, Deputy Director of the Carl Sagan Center at the SETI Institute.

Dr. Steele was in Yuma recently to take part in National Space Day events and a discussion with local college students about his work.

Dr. Steel spoke with KAWC's Dave Riek in our studios for a conversation that proved entertaining and illuminating – about the role radio and stories play in understanding the stars and how the next great astronomer or planetary scientist is probably sitting in a community college classroom.

