Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Sinema on government spending and educating colleagues about rural Arizona

By Lou Gum
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST
President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill Thursday.

The stop-gap legislation funds four federal agencies, including veterans' affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department until mid-January of 2024 and the remaining departments until early February.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema supported the legislation.

The Arizona Independent talks about the work that remains ahead for Congress to fund the federal government through the end of the next fiscal year but notes the recently passed bill shows bipartisan solutions are possible.

Sen. Sinema also discusses the numerous projects across the state of Arizona now underway due to funding from the infrastructure bill two years ago and artfully dodges an inartful attempt to find out the incumbent's future election plans.

Arizona Edition U.S. Senator Kyrsten SinemaColorado River Basindrought response
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
