Arizona Edition: Sinema on government spending and educating colleagues about rural Arizona

President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill Thursday.

The stop-gap legislation funds four federal agencies, including veterans' affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department until mid-January of 2024 and the remaining departments until early February.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema supported the legislation.

The Arizona Independent talks about the work that remains ahead for Congress to fund the federal government through the end of the next fiscal year but notes the recently passed bill shows bipartisan solutions are possible.

Sen. Sinema also discusses the numerous projects across the state of Arizona now underway due to funding from the infrastructure bill two years ago and artfully dodges an inartful attempt to find out the incumbent's future election plans.