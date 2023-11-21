© 2023 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: A welcome invitation and hospital innovation

By Lou Gum
Published November 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Two good news storis for Yuma County as we head into the holiday weekend.

Victor Calderon reports on an invitation the 2025 London New Year's Parade for a local school band.

The Gadsden District has sent a band to London before, in 2012. Now 90 young band members have just over a year to raise money for their trip.

And Chris McDaniel reports on a shark tank-like event hosted by the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation. Employees and community members pitched innovative ideas to a panel. Listen to hear what changes at YRMC the event will spark.

NOTE: Yuma Regional Medical Center is a supporter of KAWC, Colorado River Public Media.

Gadsden School District YRMC
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Latest Episodes