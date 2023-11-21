Arizona Edition: A welcome invitation and hospital innovation
Two good news storis for Yuma County as we head into the holiday weekend.
Victor Calderon reports on an invitation the 2025 London New Year's Parade for a local school band.
The Gadsden District has sent a band to London before, in 2012. Now 90 young band members have just over a year to raise money for their trip.
And Chris McDaniel reports on a shark tank-like event hosted by the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation. Employees and community members pitched innovative ideas to a panel. Listen to hear what changes at YRMC the event will spark.
NOTE: Yuma Regional Medical Center is a supporter of KAWC, Colorado River Public Media.