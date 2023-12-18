Arizona Edition: Closures impact San Luis Port as improvement work continues

News about the United States-Mexico border in recent years is generally focused on illegal border crossers and the security implications of their efforts to enter the United States.

But the story of the U.S.-Mexico border is about more than just immigration.

In 2022 the U.S. traded more than $855 billion dollars in goods and services with the world’s 14th largest economy, according to the International Trade Administration.

Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, speaks with KAWC's Victor Calderon about cross-border trade, a major port improvement project in San Luis, and the impact the closing of the Lukeville Port of Entry is having on border wait times locally.

We also caught up with Rep. Rueben Gallego at the Somerton Tamale Festival.

The Arizona Democrat is running to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and was in town to meet voters and serve as a festival judge.