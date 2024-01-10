© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: AWC enrollment ticks up as college leaders prep for legislative session

By Lou Gum
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:47 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Covid-19 took its toll on college enrollment, with numbers only starting to recover for most college districts in recent semesters.

Often topping the list among Arizona community colleges, Arizona Western college managed to keep enrollment somewhat steady after the initial drop in early 2020 and continues today to see an active college-going culture forming in the community that drives those numbers.

That's the analysis of AWC President, Dr Daniel Corr, who sat down with Arizona Edition just before the holiday break.

Dr. Corr talks about new programs and admission policies that have attracted a new population of students and created new partnerships with local businesses, state public universities, and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Much like the early rush that AWC experienced when it opened its doors in 1963, expecting far fewer students than actually registered, Corr says AWC is thrilled with the college's dual enrollment program.

How high school students, local employment needs, and rural campuses are driving the future of AWC, and what concerns its president as the Arizona legislature faces a $400 million budget deficit.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
