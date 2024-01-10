Arizona Edition: AWC enrollment ticks up as college leaders prep for legislative session

Covid-19 took its toll on college enrollment, with numbers only starting to recover for most college districts in recent semesters.

Often topping the list among Arizona community colleges, Arizona Western college managed to keep enrollment somewhat steady after the initial drop in early 2020 and continues today to see an active college-going culture forming in the community that drives those numbers.

That's the analysis of AWC President, Dr Daniel Corr, who sat down with Arizona Edition just before the holiday break.

Dr. Corr talks about new programs and admission policies that have attracted a new population of students and created new partnerships with local businesses, state public universities, and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Much like the early rush that AWC experienced when it opened its doors in 1963, expecting far fewer students than actually registered, Corr says AWC is thrilled with the college's dual enrollment program.

How high school students, local employment needs, and rural campuses are driving the future of AWC, and what concerns its president as the Arizona legislature faces a $400 million budget deficit.