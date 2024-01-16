© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: The White House view on inflation and a food fight in Ajo

By Lou Gum
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:22 AM MST
Inflation ticked up at the end of 2023 following months of a downward trend.

We speak with Daniel Hornung, White House Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, about how inflation is felt across the country and why the Biden Administration believes other useful indicators, like wages and the unemployment rate, put the economy in a better light.

Hornung talks about the drivers of inflation in Arizona, including high rents and the lack of affordable homes to buy.

Inflation is just one of three big problems impacting Ajo's efforts to improve access to food and improve public health. We also speak with Cristal Franco of the International Sonoran Desert Alliance about the ups and downs of the Ajo Regional Food Partnership.

Following nearly a decade of success the innovative program that had locals growing healthy foods in their backyards and in community gardens fell apart during the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation and border issues are making it harder to revive.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
