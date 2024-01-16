Arizona Edition: The White House view on inflation and a food fight in Ajo

Inflation ticked up at the end of 2023 following months of a downward trend.

We speak with Daniel Hornung, White House Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, about how inflation is felt across the country and why the Biden Administration believes other useful indicators, like wages and the unemployment rate, put the economy in a better light.

Hornung talks about the drivers of inflation in Arizona, including high rents and the lack of affordable homes to buy.

Inflation is just one of three big problems impacting Ajo's efforts to improve access to food and improve public health. We also speak with Cristal Franco of the International Sonoran Desert Alliance about the ups and downs of the Ajo Regional Food Partnership.

Following nearly a decade of success the innovative program that had locals growing healthy foods in their backyards and in community gardens fell apart during the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation and border issues are making it harder to revive.