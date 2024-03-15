Arizona Edition Friday: San Luis fire & police, the Butterfield Trail, and trailblazing botanists

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-25:00 - Victor Calderon speaks with San Luis Police Chief Nigel Reynoso and Fire Chief Angel Ramirez about life in San Luis, how growth is shaping change, and the outside forces that sometimes make that difficult.

25:40-31:00 - Host Lou Gum shares reports from the Colorado River Reporting Project and Victor Calderon highlights news impacting South County communities.

31:40-38:50 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Nicholas Myers of the National Park Service about a newly designated trail connected to Yuma - the Butterfield Overland Trail.

39:00-53:00 - Lou Gum speaks with One Book Yuma author Melissa Sevigny about her book Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon. Sevigny will be in Yuma for events March 21st.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.