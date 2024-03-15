© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: San Luis fire & police, the Butterfield Trail, and trailblazing botanists

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónChris McDaniel
Published March 15, 2024 at 10:10 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-25:00 - Victor Calderon speaks with San Luis Police Chief Nigel Reynoso and Fire Chief Angel Ramirez about life in San Luis, how growth is shaping change, and the outside forces that sometimes make that difficult.

25:40-31:00 - Host Lou Gum shares reports from the Colorado River Reporting Project and Victor Calderon highlights news impacting South County communities.

31:40-38:50 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Nicholas Myers of the National Park Service about a newly designated trail connected to Yuma - the Butterfield Overland Trail.

39:00-53:00 - Lou Gum speaks with One Book Yuma author Melissa Sevigny about her book Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon. Sevigny will be in Yuma for events March 21st.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Chris McDaniel
