Arizona Edition: RCBH holds the line on migrant street releases in Yuma, but for how long?

The stop gap for migrant releases in Yuma County is the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, AZ. Without the services the organization provides migrant releases would be the norm in the city of Yuma – the largest city in the region.

A city with a small airport and a bench for a bus station.

Migrant services are not what RCBH was founded to provide. As we’ll hear in Victor Calderon's visit to their Somerton facility, the migrant crisis is something they took on, before anyone paid them, and now the burden is reshaping the organization.

Inside Regional Center for Border Health, to find out what kind of help they are offering, why it is the last line of defense against the street release of migrants by U.S. border patrol, and who is paying for it.