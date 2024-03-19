© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition: RCBH holds the line on migrant street releases in Yuma, but for how long?

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:00 PM MST
Regional Center for Border Health employees help migrants make travel arrangements at the organization's headquarters in Somerton.
Victor Calderon / KAWC
An employee at RCBH in Somerton checks in migrants who have been cleared by Border Patrol.
Victor Caleron / KAWC
Migrants who have been processed by Border Patrol arrive at the Regional Center for Border Health headquarters in Somerton.
Victor Calderon / KAWC
Migrants, including some families, wait to make travel plans at RCBH in Somerton. The migrants or their families pay for the flights and the migrants then board buses headed for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Victor Calderon / KAWC

The stop gap for migrant releases in Yuma County is the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, AZ. Without the services the organization provides migrant releases would be the norm in the city of Yuma – the largest city in the region.
A city with a small airport and a bench for a bus station.

Migrant services are not what RCBH was founded to provide. As we’ll hear in Victor Calderon's visit to their Somerton facility, the migrant crisis is something they took on, before anyone paid them, and now the burden is reshaping the organization.

Inside Regional Center for Border Health, to find out what kind of help they are offering, why it is the last line of defense against the street release of migrants by U.S. border patrol, and who is paying for it.

Tags
Arizona Edition border newsmigrant releaseRegional Center for Border HealthBorder Safety
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
