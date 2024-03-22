© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: Matching day at YRMC, candidate Quacy Smith, nutrition, and agrivoltaics

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónChris McDaniel
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:50 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:45-11:00 - Victor Calderon sits on Match Day at Yuma Regional Medical Center, when the hospital reaches out to its newest residents.*

11:20-24:00 - Host Lou Gum speaks with first-time Congressional candidate Quacy Smith. The Democrat is looking to face incumbent Paul Gosar in CD-9.

24:35-30:30 - State and Regional News

31:00-42:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Jane Peabody, Coordinator of Physical and Wellness Education at Arizona Western College about National Nutrition Month.*

42:15-53:30 - Chris McDaniel explores agrivoltaics - mixing solar and food production on the same spot.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.

* Yuma Regional Medical Center is a supporter of KAWC.
* Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Chris McDaniel
