Arizona Edition Friday: Matching day at YRMC, candidate Quacy Smith, nutrition, and agrivoltaics

01:45-11:00 - Victor Calderon sits on Match Day at Yuma Regional Medical Center, when the hospital reaches out to its newest residents.*

11:20-24:00 - Host Lou Gum speaks with first-time Congressional candidate Quacy Smith. The Democrat is looking to face incumbent Paul Gosar in CD-9.

24:35-30:30 - State and Regional News

31:00-42:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Jane Peabody, Coordinator of Physical and Wellness Education at Arizona Western College about National Nutrition Month.*

42:15-53:30 - Chris McDaniel explores agrivoltaics - mixing solar and food production on the same spot.

* Yuma Regional Medical Center is a supporter of KAWC.

* Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

