Arizona Edition Friday: Ag-pilots, the ACA in AZ, San Luis church lawsuit

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:26-24:10 - Chris McDaniel gets an inside look at the work of local ag-pilots.

24:35-28:30 - State and Regional News Brief

28:55-36:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about the Affordable Care Act in Arizona 14 years after implementation.

37:10-49:00 - Victor Calderon speaks with the pastor of a San Luis church and his attorney about a lawsuit against the city that claims the mayor is targeting church activities to feed the needy.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.