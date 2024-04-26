Arizona Edition Friday: American guns abroad, ditch riders, ancient canals

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:51-18:20 - Lou Gum speaks with author Ieva Jusionyte about her book Exit Wounds: How America's Guns Fuel Violence Across the Border.

19:20 - 30:20 - State and Regional News - 2023 recalls, election enthusiasm, moving uranium.

31:15-47:10 - Chris McDaniel rides the canals to learn more about the work of a ditch rider.

47:20-51:30 - KJZZ's Bridget Dowd reports on a road marker in Mesa that highlights ancient canals.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.