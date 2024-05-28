100 Years: Stories from the Border Patrol - Dispatchers Randy Love and Pearl Strom

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

Over the past 100 years, the agents who have served with the United States Border Patrol have shared one common thread — a love of the frontier.

In the days leading up to the 100th birthday of the Border Patrol, which happend on May 28th, Arizona Edition sat down with former civilian dispatchers -- Randy Love and Pearl Strom -- to discuss their work supporting agents in the field.

Both, now retired, joined the Border Patrol in the 1980s.

From the old Yuma Sector Border Patrol headquartes in the downtown area, Love and Strom supported agents in the field, providing them with information, and keeping them in contact with other agents and agencies.

This is their story...

