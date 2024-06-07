Arizona Edition Friday: Yuma Mayor, TAVR at YRMC, and Somerton High wraps year one

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:45-20:45 - Chris McDaniel sits down with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to talk about recent border actions by state and federal parties and the city budget.

21:40-30:30 - State and Regional News with reports from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk, Arizona News Connection, and the KAWC News Team.

31:00-48:35 - Chris McDaniel visits Yuma Regional Medical Centerto learn more about TAVR, a less invasive heart valve treatment option.

48:40-52:15 - Victor Calderon catches up with students, teachers, and administrators at the region's newest high schoolas it completes its first year in operation.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.