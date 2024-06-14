Arizona Edition Friday: YPG's Stem Camp, Quacy Smith, understanding fentanyl
01:45-23:20 - Victor Calderon reports on YPG's Stem Camp, Chris McDaniel on 249 of the U.S Army and Democrat Quacy Smith, CD-9 candidate for Congress, talks about dangerous political rhetoric.
23:57-31:30 - State and Regional News with reports from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk, Arizona News Connection, and the KAWC News Team.
32:47-37:47 - Victor Calderon on "Moonshot" opportunity for county businesses.
38:00-52:50 - Lou Gum speak with Stephanie Siete of Community Bridges about the dangers of fentanyl.
