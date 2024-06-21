Arizona Edition Friday: Local lawmakers on state budget, skin cancer myths, and summer jazz

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:20-23:00 - Victor Calderon speaks to Democratic State Rep. Marianna Sandoval (LD23) and Chris McDaniel speaks to Republican State Rep. Tim Dunn (LD25) about the recently passed Arizona budget.

24:00-30:00 - State and Regional News with reports from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk, Arizona News Connection, KUNC's Alex Hager, and the KAWC News Team.

31:00-42:15 - Lou Gum speaks with Dr. Kristina Diaz of Yuma Regional Medical Center about a series of TikTok videos providing bad information about sunscreen and skin cancer.

.

42:30-49:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Steven Hennig of the Yuma Jazz Company about this summer's Lute's Summer Jazz Series.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.