Arizona Edition Friday: Interns take over to explore importance of young voters

The KAWC's Summer Student Newsroom has been talking to young potential voters about the issues that concern them and how they find information about how to vote and who to vote for.

This week the interns take over the program to share how voter, organizations, candidates, and political parties are responding to young voter concerns.

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:40-9:40 - Mack Schwitzing speaks with a Sara Sazuki at the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE, at Tuft University.

9:40-15:20 - Elias Alvarez speaks Beth Lynk, executive director of When We All Vote, a national organization co-founded by Michelle Obama to get out the vote.

15:20-19:49 - Mack Schwitzing speaks to Tia Yap, Arizona State Director of Nextgen, the nation's largest youth voter organization.

21:00-22:00 - Angie Guzman on how Spanish language users are engaging with the elections, comments from Rep. Michelle Pena, R-San Luis

22:00-29:30 - Victoria McBee speaks with Greg Wilkinson, Chair of the Yuma County Republican Committee.

29:30-35:30 - Elias Alvarez speaks with Xanthe Bullard, Chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party.

36:45-52:00 - the KAWC Student NewsroomReporters reflect on a summer spent learning to have conversations.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.