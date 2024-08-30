© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: Incumbent commissioner on run for AZCC, healing art, and new life for DeAnza Hall

By Chris McDaniel,
Victor CalderónLou GumMack SchwitzingElias Alvarez
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:50 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-17:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Arizona Corporation Commission candidate, Lea Marquez Peterson, as she seeks a second term on an often-misunderstood government board.

17:40-20:45 - Victor Calderon visit a voter registration event on the campus of Arizona Western College in Yuma hosted by the Arizona Student's Association.

23:35-37:00 - Victor Calderon on new electric chargers on Arizona roads, Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing on higher tuition at Arizona Western College, and Chris McDaniel on the role a military base plays in local development.

37:50-47:00 - Chris McDaniel on the healing power of art for people fighting cancer.

47:15- 50:40 - KAWC student reporter Elias Alvarez talks with residents of AWC's rebuilt DeAnza Hall.

Arizona Edition Election 2024Arizona Corporation CommissionArizona Western CollegeKAWC Student NewsroomKAWC Young Voter SeriesLea Marquez Peterson
Chris McDaniel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
