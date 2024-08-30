Arizona Edition Friday: Incumbent commissioner on run for AZCC, healing art, and new life for DeAnza Hall

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-17:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Arizona Corporation Commission candidate, Lea Marquez Peterson, as she seeks a second term on an often-misunderstood government board.

17:40-20:45 - Victor Calderon visit a voter registration event on the campus of Arizona Western College in Yuma hosted by the Arizona Student's Association.

23:35-37:00 - Victor Calderon on new electric chargers on Arizona roads, Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing on higher tuition at Arizona Western College, and Chris McDaniel on the role a military base plays in local development.

37:50-47:00 - Chris McDaniel on the healing power of art for people fighting cancer.

47:15- 50:40 - KAWC student reporter Elias Alvarez talks with residents of AWC's rebuilt DeAnza Hall.