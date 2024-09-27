© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: Altherr, Cortez and inside AWC's Cubby

By Victor Calderón,
Chris McDanielLou GumElias AlvarezMack Schwitzing
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:59 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:19-22:00 - Victor Calderon speaks with Michelle Altherr, Republican candidate for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 23.

23:00-30:30 - Chris McDaniel has a local news update, including reports from the KAWC Student Newsroom on an upcoming job fair and a special "Cubby" on the Arizona Western College campus in Yuma.

31:40-46:00 - Lou Gum speaks with the Democrat running for Yuma County Recorder, Emilia Cortez.

46:00-50:00 - Chris McDaniel reports on a bond measure on the ballot for Yuma Elementary District One.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Election 2024County RecorderLegislative District 23Arizona Senate Race
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
See stories by Chris McDaniel
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Elias Alvarez
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
Latest Episodes