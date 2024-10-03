Meet the Three Candidates for AZ House in LD-25: Michael Carbone, Nick Kupper and Bill Olear

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — The economy and illegal immigration remain hot button issues during this election cycle, with Democrats and republicans split on how to address the root cause.

Today, we hear from the three candidates for the legislative house in District 25 about their views on Prop. 314, and other pressing concerns facing Arizona voters.

They are incumbent Republican Michael Carbone, Republican candidate Nick Kupper, and Democratic candidate Bill Olear.

