© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Meet the Three Candidates for AZ House in LD-25: Michael Carbone, Nick Kupper and Bill Olear

By Chris McDaniel
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:27 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — The economy and illegal immigration remain hot button issues during this election cycle, with Democrats and republicans split on how to address the root cause.

Today, we hear from the three candidates for the legislative house in District 25 about their views on Prop. 314, and other pressing concerns facing Arizona voters.

They are incumbent Republican Michael Carbone, Republican candidate Nick Kupper, and Democratic candidate Bill Olear.

Tags
Arizona Edition Election 2024Arizona Edition
Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
See stories by Chris McDaniel
Latest Episodes