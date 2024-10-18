Arizona Edition Friday: Butierez on Congress run, County School Superintendent candidates

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:25-21:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks to Daniel Butierez, Republican candidate for Congress who faces longtime incumbent Democrat Raul Grijalva in CD 7.

22:30-35:00 - Chris McDaniel with a wrap of state news, including First-Lady Jill Biden's visit to Yuma and reports from the KAWC Student Newsroom on Safe Zone training at Arizona Western College and a profile of AWC Theater Professor Ann Wilkinson.

36:15-55:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with the two candidates for Yuma County School Superintendent, Republican Tom Horne and Democrat Norma Nelson.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

