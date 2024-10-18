© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition Friday: Butierez on Congress run, County School Superintendent candidates

By Victor Calderón,
Chris McDaniel
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:04 PM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:25-21:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks to Daniel Butierez, Republican candidate for Congress who faces longtime incumbent Democrat Raul Grijalva in CD 7.

22:30-35:00 - Chris McDaniel with a wrap of state news, including First-Lady Jill Biden's visit to Yuma and reports from the KAWC Student Newsroom on Safe Zone training at Arizona Western College and a profile of AWC Theater Professor Ann Wilkinson.

36:15-55:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with the two candidates for Yuma County School Superintendent, Republican Tom Horne and Democrat Norma Nelson.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Arizona Edition Arizona electionsElection 2024Congressman Raúl GrijalvaYuma County Schools
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
