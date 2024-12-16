© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Boelts takes lead at Farm Bureau, the need for blood during holidays

By Lou Gum
Published December 16, 2024 at 10:17 AM MST
In this pledge edition of Arizona Edition, KAWC News Director Lou Gum is joined by Development Director Alice Ferris and KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing to talk about reporting by the KAWC Newsroom.

Featured stories include a visit to Campesinos Sin Fronteras' recent Dial Del Campesino event in San Luis, a conversation with the new head of the Arizona Farm Bureau, Yuma grower John Boelts, and we share how listeners can make a difference in the lives of Arizonans by donating blood this holiday season.

We also hear the latest episode of the KAWC's Student Newsroom's Intern Show with reports on the final days of the Arizona Western College Fall Semester and this week's flash interview.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras
John Boelts
Arizona Farm Bureau
Vitalant
Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
