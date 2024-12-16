Arizona Edition: Boelts takes lead at Farm Bureau, the need for blood during holidays

In this pledge edition of Arizona Edition, KAWC News Director Lou Gum is joined by Development Director Alice Ferris and KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing to talk about reporting by the KAWC Newsroom.

Featured stories include a visit to Campesinos Sin Fronteras' recent Dial Del Campesino event in San Luis, a conversation with the new head of the Arizona Farm Bureau, Yuma grower John Boelts, and we share how listeners can make a difference in the lives of Arizonans by donating blood this holiday season.

We also hear the latest episode of the KAWC's Student Newsroom's Intern Show with reports on the final days of the Arizona Western College Fall Semester and this week's flash interview.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras

John Boelts

Arizona Farm Bureau

Vitalant

Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.