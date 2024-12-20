© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Farm Bureau President John Boelts talks ag, water, and priorities for 2025

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

The new president of the Arizona Farm Bureau is a Yuma farmer.

John Boelts, of Desert Premium Farms, has a long history in Yuma agriculture and involvement in the state’s farm bureau.

Boelts stopped by the KAWC studios recently to talk with KAWC’s Victor Calderon about his new position and what he heard at the recent Colorado River water conference in Las Vegas.

Portions of this conversation were heard on KAWC Arizona Edition December 13, 2024.
This is the full interview.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
