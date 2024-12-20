Arizona Edition: Farm Bureau President John Boelts talks ag, water, and priorities for 2025

The new president of the Arizona Farm Bureau is a Yuma farmer.

John Boelts, of Desert Premium Farms, has a long history in Yuma agriculture and involvement in the state’s farm bureau.

Boelts stopped by the KAWC studios recently to talk with KAWC’s Victor Calderon about his new position and what he heard at the recent Colorado River water conference in Las Vegas.

Portions of this conversation were heard on KAWC Arizona Edition December 13, 2024.

This is the full interview.