© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Yuma reacts to Trump immigration orders, The Intern Show is back and so is The Western Voice

By Victor Calderón
Published January 24, 2025 at 6:18 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

The U.S.-Mexico border is the focus of a lot of attention in the first week of Trump back in Washington.

During his campaign for the White House, Trump promised to make border security and immigration a primary focus of his administration. We recently reported on the expectations many people in Yuma County, including farmworkers, ag leaders, law enforcement and elected officials have about Trump. Today, we will focus on the reactions to some of the orders he signed this week.

On our Intern Show, we will hear from Arizona Western College students Mack and Elias who spoke with fellow AWC students about their thoughts on the inauguration and we'll meet a professor who is invigorated by his work in the classroom.

Speaking of classrooms, I'll talk with one of our KAWC team members, Nick Foley, who hosts All Things Considered. He's also an AWC student and he's part of a new podcast version of the AWC student news The Western Voice. Thanks for listening!

Tags
Arizona Edition Securing the Borderimmigration policy
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes