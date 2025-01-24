Arizona Edition: Yuma reacts to Trump immigration orders, The Intern Show is back and so is The Western Voice

The U.S.-Mexico border is the focus of a lot of attention in the first week of Trump back in Washington.

During his campaign for the White House, Trump promised to make border security and immigration a primary focus of his administration. We recently reported on the expectations many people in Yuma County, including farmworkers, ag leaders, law enforcement and elected officials have about Trump. Today, we will focus on the reactions to some of the orders he signed this week.

On our Intern Show, we will hear from Arizona Western College students Mack and Elias who spoke with fellow AWC students about their thoughts on the inauguration and we'll meet a professor who is invigorated by his work in the classroom.

Speaking of classrooms, I'll talk with one of our KAWC team members, Nick Foley, who hosts All Things Considered. He's also an AWC student and he's part of a new podcast version of the AWC student news The Western Voice. Thanks for listening!