Arizona Edition: Funding confusion, legislative update, local heart surgeon retires

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:09-14:35 - Lou Gum speaks with former USDA rural development state director Charlene Fernandez about planned rural Arizona projects in limbo following executive action on federal grants and loans. We also get her take on the recent election and the mood of Arizona voters.

14:45-25:05 - Victor Calderon speaks with LD 23 State Rep. Mariana Sandoval about bills making their way through the first month of the Legislative session.

26:00-37:00 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

37:55-41:15 - Victor Calderon speaks with Esther Basch, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor who was once called the "honey girl of Auschwitz."

41:20-45:35 - KUNC's Alex Hager reports on efforts in Colorado to provide an alternative to grassy, thirsty yards.

45:40-56:20 - Victor Calderon speaks with Dr. James Moon, longtime Yuma heart surgeon, on his retirement.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.