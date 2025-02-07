© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Canadian snowbirds, immigration protests, student mental health and author Allen Grimes

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published February 7, 2025
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:28-16:28 - Lou Gum speaks with Visit Yuma director Marcus Carney about Canadian winter visitors and how the new administration may be impacting their travel plans to Yuma.

16:33-21:29 - Victor Calderon reports on local protests against President Donald Trump's immigration actions.

22:03-32:57 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

33:25-45:10 - Lou Gum speaks with Dan Tartakovsky, COO and co-founder of Cartwheel, a new service providing telehealth mental health support at Arizona's rural county schools. The program was recently announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

45:20-47:35 - An excerpt from the AWC Radioactive Player's performance of local author Allen Grimes adapted short story, When the Lights Dim. Hear the entire play here.

47:35-53:15 - KAWC Morning Edition host Cecelia Holland-Braithwaite speaks to local author, and former FBI agent, Allen Grimes about his writing process and reaction to the radio performance of his work.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Arizona Edition Yuma Winter VisitorsWinter VisitorsMental Healthimmigration policy
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
