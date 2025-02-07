Canadian snowbirds, immigration protests, student mental health and author Allen Grimes

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:28-16:28 - Lou Gum speaks with Visit Yuma director Marcus Carney about Canadian winter visitors and how the new administration may be impacting their travel plans to Yuma.

16:33-21:29 - Victor Calderon reports on local protests against President Donald Trump's immigration actions.

22:03-32:57 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

33:25-45:10 - Lou Gum speaks with Dan Tartakovsky, COO and co-founder of Cartwheel, a new service providing telehealth mental health support at Arizona's rural county schools. The program was recently announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

45:20-47:35 - An excerpt from the AWC Radioactive Player's performance of local author Allen Grimes adapted short story, When the Lights Dim. Hear the entire play here.

47:35-53:15 - KAWC Morning Edition host Cecelia Holland-Braithwaite speaks to local author, and former FBI agent, Allen Grimes about his writing process and reaction to the radio performance of his work.

