KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: how to make the most of your summer

By KAWC-KOFA Interns
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:58 PM MST
El día de hoy en "Siendo Primero", Hablaremos de temas interesantes como lo es el deasarrollo personal en estudiantes durante el verano. El verano representa un periodo invaluable para los estudiantes universitarios, no solo como un respiro bien merecido tras un año académico intenso, sino también como una oportunidad dorada para enriquecer sus vidas con nuevos conocimientos, hábitos y habilidades.

Today on Siendo Primero, we will talk about interesting topics such as personal development in students during the summer. Summer represents an invaluable period for college students, not only as a well-deserved respite after an intense academic year, but also as a golden opportunity to enrich their lives with new knowledge, habits and skills.

