Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: Working while in college

By KAWC-KOFA Interns
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:48 PM MST
Part-time barista, full-time student?
Yang Lee/Starbucks
El día de hoy en "Siendo Primero", hablaremos de temas interesantes como lo es el trabajar mientras estudias. Los estudiantes universitarios se encuentran en un momento crítico de sus vidas, donde deben equilibrar el rigor académico con la necesidad de ganar experiencia laboral y obtener ingresos económicos.

—-

Today on Siendo Primero, we will talk about interesting topics such as working while studying. University students are at a critical moment in their lives, where they must balance academic rigor with the need to gain work experience and obtain an income.

KAWC-KOFA Interns
